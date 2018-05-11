English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Actress Sherlyn Chopra Buys Herself Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d Grand Worth Rs 86.90 Lakh [Video]
The model and actress took the delivery of the flagship SUV of Mercedes-Benz – the GLS 350d Grand Edition in Mumbai.
Sherlyn Chopra with her Mercedes GLS. (Manav Manglani/ Instagram)
After actor Jimmy Sheirgill, who recently bought a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, Bollywood has found another fan of the German luxury car manufacturer in the form of actress Sherlyn Chopra. The model and actress who hosted the MTV Splitsvilla in the past, took the delivery of the flagship SUV of Mercedes-Benz – the GLS 350d Grand Edition.
Also Read: Baahubali Star Prabhas Spotted on Triumph Street Triple RS During Sahoo Shoot!
The SUV was recently launched in India for Rs 86.90 Lakh (ex-showroom, India) and is available in two variants - the GLS 350 d and the GLS 400, both of which are priced the same. Sherlyn Chopra took the delivery of her prized possession from Shaman Wheels, a Mercedes-Benz authorized dealer in Mumbai.
The exterior of the GLS Grand Edition comes loaded with LED Intelligent Light System with unique black rings and Corner light function, 50.8 cm (20-inch) 10-spoke light alloy wheels that are painted in Black and with a high-sheen finish, ‘Grand Edition’ exterior badges and chrome fins on the bonnet.
In terms of storage space, the GLS provides a volume of 680 to 2300 litres. The interiors are offered with high-quality heated 3-spoke multifunction nappa leather steering wheel with steering wheel gearshift paddles, 12 function keys and an airbag cover in nappa leather, semi-integrated colour Media Display.
Also Watch: Rolls-Royce Cullinan First Look!
The engines remain the same as before, with no updates. The GLS 350 d is equipped with a V6 2,987 cc unit producing 190 kW [258hp] @ 3400 rpm and 620 Nm @ 1600-2400 rpm. The GLS 400 has a V6 2,996 cc unit producing 245 kW [333hp] / 5250-6000 rpm and 480 Nm @ 1600 - 4000 rpm. While the former has an acceleration of 0 –100 km/h in 7.8 sec, the latter runs in 6.6 seconds. Both the engines are mated to 9-G TRONIC Automatic Transmission.
As standard on the GLS are the PRE-SAFE system, BAS Brake Assist, the electronic all-wheel drive traction system 4ETS, ESP with Curve Dynamic Assist and cruise control. Adaptive, two-stage airbags for driver and front passenger, side bags for driver, front passenger and the middle row seats (combined thorax/pelvis bags) and window bags across all three seat rows are also part of the standard specification.
Also Watch
Also Read: Baahubali Star Prabhas Spotted on Triumph Street Triple RS During Sahoo Shoot!
The SUV was recently launched in India for Rs 86.90 Lakh (ex-showroom, India) and is available in two variants - the GLS 350 d and the GLS 400, both of which are priced the same. Sherlyn Chopra took the delivery of her prized possession from Shaman Wheels, a Mercedes-Benz authorized dealer in Mumbai.
The exterior of the GLS Grand Edition comes loaded with LED Intelligent Light System with unique black rings and Corner light function, 50.8 cm (20-inch) 10-spoke light alloy wheels that are painted in Black and with a high-sheen finish, ‘Grand Edition’ exterior badges and chrome fins on the bonnet.
In terms of storage space, the GLS provides a volume of 680 to 2300 litres. The interiors are offered with high-quality heated 3-spoke multifunction nappa leather steering wheel with steering wheel gearshift paddles, 12 function keys and an airbag cover in nappa leather, semi-integrated colour Media Display.
Also Watch: Rolls-Royce Cullinan First Look!
The engines remain the same as before, with no updates. The GLS 350 d is equipped with a V6 2,987 cc unit producing 190 kW [258hp] @ 3400 rpm and 620 Nm @ 1600-2400 rpm. The GLS 400 has a V6 2,996 cc unit producing 245 kW [333hp] / 5250-6000 rpm and 480 Nm @ 1600 - 4000 rpm. While the former has an acceleration of 0 –100 km/h in 7.8 sec, the latter runs in 6.6 seconds. Both the engines are mated to 9-G TRONIC Automatic Transmission.
As standard on the GLS are the PRE-SAFE system, BAS Brake Assist, the electronic all-wheel drive traction system 4ETS, ESP with Curve Dynamic Assist and cruise control. Adaptive, two-stage airbags for driver and front passenger, side bags for driver, front passenger and the middle row seats (combined thorax/pelvis bags) and window bags across all three seat rows are also part of the standard specification.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Did Deepika Padukone Wear a Manish Malhotra or Zuhair Murad Gown at Cannes Red Carpet? Find Out
- Brazil Defender Dani Alves Ruled Out of the World Cup
- Virender Sehwag Applauds 'Really Special Innings' From Pant on Twitter, Others Join in
- Manchester United Secure Second Place With West Ham Draw
- Oppo F7 Available For Rs 1000 During Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale