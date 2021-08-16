This TVS XL100 Moped Modified Into Harley Davidson Forty-Eight Looks Eerily Similar

TVS XL100, the heavy-duty two-wheeler workhorse, is a reliable option for people with a tight budget and myriad businesses to conduct. However, it is not a bike that can flaunt stunner looks. However, with the concoction of a creative mind and the right modifications, even the XL100 can make heads turn. The most suitable example is set by Rakesh Babu, an ITI graduate from Cherthala, who transformed the heavy-duty vehicle into a resembling version of Harley Davidson Forty-eight.

The bike certainly differs in terms of its size and the humble powertrain it runs on, but the design is uncannily similar to the classic American bobber. The video of the modified TVS XL100 is uploaded on YouTube by Sudus Customs, in which Rakesh explains the development of his project from scratch.

Almost every part of the bike is built from hands. However, one part of the custom-made bike that stole the show was the yellow-painted fuel tank that is molded in a shape similar to that of Harley Davidson. The bike even features the famous logo of the American moto manufacturer on the bolt-on tank (it can be installed or removed easily).

Another notable piece of this magnificent creation is its engine. Even though the engine consists of a factory-made 100cc motor, the casing that encloses it is a custom fiberglass shaped to look like a V-twin motor engine, just like the Davidson. Moreover, since the original version doesn’t come equipped with body panels, a part of the engine is left uncovers with a gap between the fuel tank and the engine.

Also Watch:

Along with that, Rakesh has installed a dual-exhaust setup with broad muffler tips to complete the looks of the vehicle; however, only one of the functions. Other parts, also handmade, include the front mudguard, rear fender, side boxes, and the leather saddle that accommodates only the rider.

Rakesh Babu has been in the news before for his mind-boggling modified vehicles. He was the designer and creator of a bike transformed into his dream car, the Volkswagen Beetle.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here