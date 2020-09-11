Multiple Toyota Hilux Pickup Trucks Spotted in India, Likely to be Launched Soon: Report

The pickup-truck industry in India is not very prominent and is still at a very initial stage with only a couple of products available in the market. Moreso, the lifestyle pickup category is almost empty with only Isuzu offering its D-Max V-Cross for buyers. However, Toyota could change the landscape soon with the launch of the Hilux pickup truck.

According to a report published in Motoroids, the car maker is apparently preparing for an India launch of the vehicle. For those who are unaware of this model, it is built on the IMV platform like that of Innova. Furthermore, the vehicle also has engine, gearbox, four-wheel-drive systems and suspension components.

The first glimpse of the said pickup truck was seen at NH2 Durgapur Expressway, West Bengal. The vehicle has been quite popular for its robustness and reliability. These are also the two factors which make it quite desirable.

In terms of the body design, it has a wide array of state-of-the-art elements, along with Bi-Beam LED Headlights with Daytime Running Light. Apart from that, it also has a gorgeous Light Guiding Tail Lights.

In terms of the interior, the 2021 Hilux facelift packs in an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with enhanced voice recognition and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. For the high-end version, the vehicle also comes equipped with satellite navigation and digital radio.

The beasty vehicle has a 2.8-litre diesel engine and is able to produce 204hp and 500Nm of torque. The vehicle can go from 0 to 100 in mere 10 seconds. In comparison to the previous version, some changes have been made in terms of steering wheel in order to increase the comfort level of the driver. Apart from that, the throttle pedal response has also been improved.

Further, ability to tow for automatic 4×4 Hilux variants has been upgraded to a maximum of 3,500kg.