Mumbai: 3-Month Driving License Suspension and Rs 500 Fine if Pillion Caught Without Helmet

In a push to make roads safer, Mumbai traffic police will be implementing a new rule making it mandatory for both the two-wheeler riders to be wearing a helmet. If the pillion rider is caught without a helmet, then a Rs 500 fine will be levied and the driving license will be suspended for 3 months. This rule will be implemented in the next 15 days, says the Mumbai police.

This new rule comes after the government recently updated the 1998 Motor Vehicles Act to add an instant fine of up to Rs 2,000 for two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets properly.

As per the update, fines of up to Rs 2,000 can be imposed under the following situations:

— If the rider is wearing a helmet but the buckle is untied. This will invite a fine of Rs 1,000

— If the helmet does not have a genuine BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification you may be charged with a ₹1,000 fine.

— Other traffic violations such as jumping a red light will also attract a hefty fine of Rs 2,000 despite wearing a helmet.

