Mumbai Airport Clocks 30 Percent Rise in Cargo Volume, China Biggest Import Contributor

With the global supply chain operations steadily gaining momentum in the past couple of years, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’s (CSMIA) air cargo witnessed a fruitful year in terms of EXIM (export and import) movements in FY22. With a total of 5,56,900 Metric Tonnes (MT) of overall cargo facilitated in FY22, CSMIA’s air cargo observed a rise of close to 30% in movement as compared to FY21. Where international cargo volumes grew by 26% whereas domestic cargo volumes were up by 40% over FY 21. The total import of 260,600 MT and export of 296,300 MT of cargo resulted in CSMIA’s overall share of contribution to the global cargo movements.

The top 3 destinations which observed the highest import via CSMIA include China, Germany, and the US, respectively. While US, UAE, and Germany remain the top destinations in terms of exports. Moreover, Automobiles, Pharmaceutical Products and Engineering goods saw the majority of transportation to the top international destinations, whereas the top domestic destinations primarily witnessed the movement of Engineering Goods, Documents and Samples, and Postal Cargo in FY22.

Notably, the top airlines catering to the maximum cargo from CSMIA include IndiGo, SpiceJet, and GoFirst in the domestic segment. While Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Turkish Airlines were the top 3 airlines catering to the highest cargo load internationally in this period.

In FY22, some of the key areas of focus were handling COVID-19 vaccines and lifesaving equipment and medicines. CSMIA worked towards transporting a total of 397 million doses of vaccines out of which 58 million doses were exported to 76 international destinations and 339 million doses were transported to 49 domestic destinations. In addition, 1000 tons of Oxygen concentrators, 50 tons of Oxygen Generators, and 150 MT of COVID relief medicines were also handled meticulously at CSMIA’s air cargo terminal.

Being compliant with IATA CEIV and GDP global standards for Pharma handling, CSMIA ensures the safety of the pharma supply chain. On the other hand, CSMIA continues to build on its cargo capabilities with the adoption of advanced technology solutions including the launch of D-Cube, the first of its kind, paperless and contactless import operations model facilitating digital transactions and a further reduction in dwell time.

With cargo transportation across the globe operating at full capacity, CSMIA observed a total of 76,736 domestic flights facilitating the total domestic cargo movement in FY22 besides catering to 46,099 flights in FY21. Meanwhile, 17,570 international flights contributed to imports and exports were observed in FY22 as against 11,833 in FY21 through CSMIA’s air cargo terminal.

