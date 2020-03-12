Mumbai Airport Declared Best Among 40 Million Passenger Category for 5th Consecutive Year

GVK-MIAL managing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has been awarded the Best Airport by Size and Region in over 40 million passenger category, for the fifth consecutive year by the Airport Council International (ACI) World. CSMIA received the honour for its commitment towards promoting service excellence and building strides in delivering excellent customer experience in the Asia-Pacific region. The award ceremony will be held at the third ASQ Awards Ceremony and ACI Customer Experience Global Summit that will take place from September 7 to 10 in Kraków, Poland.

The Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards lauds CSMIA’s efforts in delivering superior customer experience and providing the best facilities for its passengers. CSMIA has been a pioneer in introducing unique technological advancements for passengers by launching self-check-in kiosks for passengers at five-star hotels, implementing paperless boarding for passengers operating via T2, introducing an order ahead food technology that delivers food to the boarding gates, e-Gates for the departure and arrival immigration at the airport, a furry set of friends that offer a therapeutic release for passengers before they travel amongst many other firsts, making it the new age airport offering convenience for all its travellers.

Innovation has always been a driving factor for CSMIA’s success, and the airport continues throughout 2020 to offer cutting-edge technology. Additionally, CSMIA offers a CarterPorter (CarterX) service, alternative baggage pick-up and drop service. Furthermore, by setting a benchmark and introducing various ‘first-of-its-kind’ services in technology, retail, food and beverage amongst others, CSMIA is changing the global perception of Indian airports.

ASQ Award is the highest possible reward that recognizes the best airports in the world. The ASQ surveys are conducted worldwide across airports where passengers are interviewed to rate the airport services before boarding their flight. The scientific methodology and strict quality control procedure following global standards undertaken by the committee is a proof of the award’s fairness in adjudging the airport’s excellence in service parameters that go beyond satisfying the needs of travellers.

CSMIA’s monumental Terminal 2 acts as a landmark gateway to the country, with a designed capacity of 40 million annual travellers that combine international and domestic passenger services all under one roof. Having already won several prestigious awards for its structure, design and world-class facilities, CSMIA was recently honoured by the prestigious American Institute of Architects in building the new passenger terminal – T2. CSMIA continues to impress and enthral the travellers with its gigantic structure and exceptional services. This award further reaffirms CSMIA’s vision of forward-looking by creating an iconic structure that offers an assortment of world-class services to the passengers and making efforts in rendering travel to and from Mumbai as the most desirable and elevating experience.