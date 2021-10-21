Mumbai Airport Handles Record Passenger Movement at 91,904 Passengers on October 17

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has handled a record passenger movement of 91,904 travellers on 17th, October 2021, transiting through the airport in a single day. With a positive affirmation of high vaccination rates, reduction of covid cases and further easing of travel restrictions, there has been a steady rise in the number of passengers choosing to travel by air. After nearly one and a half years, since the commencement of the pandemic in 2020, CSMIA witnessed a record 91,904 passengers on 17th October 2021, which is the highest movement since 23rd March 2020.

Nearly 75,944 passengers travelled through Terminal 2 (T2) with 37,315 passengers arriving at CSMIA, while 38,629 passengers were witnessed departing through the airport. Whereas over 15,960 passengers travelled through Terminal 1(T1) with 7,690 departing passengers and 8,270 passengers arriving to CSMIA. On this day, CSMIA’s Terminal 1 catered to a total of 114 domestic flights whereas T2 catered to a total of 494 flights of which 415 were domestic and 79 flights on the international route.

Marking the highest passenger movement since pandemic, CSMIA witnessed IndiGo as the top airline catering to 38,833 passengers domestically, followed by GoFirst, Air India, Vistara and Air Asia. Whereas Air India topped the chart in terms of catering to highest number of international passengers with 10,226 passengers, followed by IndiGo and Vistara airlines. Delhi, Bengaluru, and Goa were the top three destinations with majority of passenger movement from both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.

In 2018, CSMIA set a record of 1,004 aircraft movements in a day, with 903 scheduled, 59 non-scheduled, 8 charter, 31 freighter & 3 military flights. With the recent opening of Terminal 1, CSMIA is all set to welcome back passengers, as the team strive for unsurpassed excellence while creating a safe, secure and efficient air hub in Mumbai. CSMIA endeveours to strengthen travel experiences of our passengers with cherished travel memories while creating distinctiveness with art, culture, cuisine and a curated retail offering that places innovation at the fore front.

