Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Mega Block on Sunday, Here’s How it Will Affect Local Train Services

MUMBAI LOCAL TRAIN UPDATE: A week after not conducting mega block due to Ganesh festival, Central Railway (CR) has decided to operate it on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday, September 11. However, the Indian Railways will run special locals in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section. Transharbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations, a CR release said, adding Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line services will also be available during block period.

HERE’S ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SUNDAY’S MEGA BLOCK:

MATUNGA-MULUND UP AND DOWN SLOW LINES FROM 11.05 AM TO 4.05 PM

Down (Dn) slow line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.14 am to 3.32 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund further rediverted o­n Dn slow line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule. Up Slow line services leaving Thane from 10.58 am to 3.59 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Mulund and Matunga halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion, further rediverted o­n Up slow line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

PANVEL- VASHI UP AND DN HARBOUR LINES FROM 11.05 AM TO 4.05 PM

(Excluding Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line)

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled. Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

“These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused,” the release said.

