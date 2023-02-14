Mumbai: First Set of Electric Double-Decker AC Buses Delivered to BEST

Mumbai has received the first lot of electric double decker AC buses. Switch Mobility Ltd. handed over the first set of SWITCH EiV 22 AC double decker buses to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). Switch will deliver 200 electric double decker buses to BEST which will operate on the roads of Mumbai.

The all-electric SWITCH EiV 22 is touted as India’s first electric double decker air-conditioned bus designed, developed, and manufactured in India. Based on a lightweight aluminium body, it can ferry nearly twice the number of seated passengers as a comparable single decker bus with just 18 percent increase in kerb weight.

Mr. Lokesh Chandra, General Manager – Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport, said ‘’It’s a historic moment for BEST to induct India’s first AC, electric double decker bus in its fleet. Fulfilling the vision of green and clean mobility of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modiji, procurement of these buses is done under the National Clean Air Program (NCAP). Under the guidance of Hon’ble CM Shri Eknath Shindeji and Hon’ble DCM Shri Devendra Fadanvisji to make Public Bus Transport in Mumbai at par with global standards, these electric double decker AC buses will provide world-class travel experience to Mumbaikars."

The electric buses are fitted with wide front and rear doors, two staircases and an emergency door complying with the latest safety standards. It has a maximum seating capacity of 65 passengers. These buses are powered by a 231 kWh capacity, 2-string, liquid cooled, higher density NMC chemistry battery pack with dual gun charging system which gives it a range of 250 km on a single charge.

It takes an hour and a half to fully charge. These unique buses will ply on traditional routes where commuter traffic is high like SoBo, Andheri and BKC. By the end of March, Mumbai is likely to have 20 air-conditioned electric double deckers plying on city roads. BEST service in Mumbai has a ridership of 35 lakhs, and it aims to convert its entire fleet of 10000 buses to electric by 2026.

Mr. Mahesh Babu, Chief Executive Officer – Switch Mobility Ltd, said, ‘’SWITCH is committed to its vision of democratizing zero carbon mobility, through innovative, technologically advanced products like the SWITCH EiV 22, India’s first electric double decker that was launched in August 2022. Today, we are delighted and proud to deliver the first of the 200 electric double deckers to BEST. The SWITCH EiV 22 will carry forward the legacy of double deckers in Mumbai, in this decade and beyond, and further enhance the sustainable footprint that BEST has embarked upon in recent times."

