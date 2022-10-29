Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Train To Now Halt At Vapi Station; Check Timings

The Vande Bharat Express train connecting Mumbai and Gandhinagar will have an additional halt at Vapi Station, the authorities have said. Following this development, the stoppage time at other stations has also been changed. However, there will be no shift in the timings for the Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar platforms.

Train Number- 20901 will arrive at Vapi at 8.04 am and depart at 8.06 am. At the Surat station, the Mumbai-Gandhinagar express will now arrive at 9 am, instead of 8.50 am, and depart at 9.03 am, instead of 8.53 am. The express train will reach Vadodara at 10.13 am and leave the station at 10.16 am. Earlier, the train arrived at Vadodara station at 10.10 am and departed at 10.15 am.

Train Number- 20902, on the return journey, the express train will have no change in the timings at the Ahmedabad and Vadodara stations. At Surat, the express train will now arrive at 5.10 pm and will depart from Surat at 5.13 pm, instead of the 5.23-5.25 pm arrival-departure schedule. The train will then arrive at Vapi railway station at 6.38 pm and leave the station at 6.40 pm.

Not too long ago, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Vande Bharat Express has achieved a speed of 100 km/hr in just 52 seconds beating the Japanese bullet trains. The Vande Bharat Express is also referred to as Train 18.

It is an Indian intercity, semi-high-speed EMU train that runs on two well-known routes: one from New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and the other from New Delhi to Varanasi. The train has a self-propelled engine, automated doors, an air-conditioned coach, and a chair that can spin 180 degrees.

