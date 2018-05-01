Mumbai Gets 99 Octane Petrol, to Cost Over Rs 100 Per Litre

Performance cars and motorcycles require a high octane fuel and for quite a long time that scarcity of this fuel has forced users of such vehicles to use lower octane fuel. But now, Hindustan Petroleum (HP) has launched 99 octane petrol in Mumbai, at the company’s Auto Care Centre retail outlet at NS Road. Called ‘Power 99’, the fuel has already been launched by the company in Bengaluru and Pune wherein it is claimed to have got a good response.The Power 99 petrol is claimed to be capable of offering a lower engine knock and damage due to the fact that it can withstand a greater rise in temperature during the compression stroke of an internal combustion engine. The fuel also allows for the longevity of the engine’s internal equipment as it does not contain heavy metals and emissions are reduced as well thanks to lower NOX and CO output.With an octane rating of 99, it is the highest octane fuel that can be found in India. As per the company, 93 percent people buy regular 91 octane fuel whereas it is only 7 percent of HPCL users who buy premium fuel. HPCL also added that the fuel can be used in other types of vehicles too.