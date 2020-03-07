Mumbai Had 1,675 Vehicles Per Kilometre in 2018-2019, Vehicle Density Up 35 Per Cent

Mumbai’s roads have seen a 35 per cent rise in the vehicle density over the last five years. The uptick has been seen due to the roads of India’s financial capital remaining under 2, 000 km for almost a decade, reported Economic Times citing Maharashtra’s State’s Economic Survey presented in the assembly on Thursday. The city’s roads have 15 times higher number of vehicles plying on them in comparison to Maharashtra’s overall road connectivity. Mumbai has 1,900 number of vehicles per kilometre, while the rest of Maharashtra has 123 vehicles per kilometre.

The number of vehicles in the city stood at 38 lakh till January 1, 2020.

Two-wheelers have seen the highest rise in the category, recording a 7 per cent surge. The number of two-wheelers stands at 12 lakh, while light motor vehicles have crossed 12 lakh in Mumbai alone. In Maharashtra, the figure is at 55 lakh.

There were 1,675 vehicles per kilometre in 2018-19. In 2016-17, it stood at 1,525/km, while in 2015-15 it was 1,410/km.

Overall the number of vehicles in Maharashtra till January 1, 2020, touched 3.7 Crore, a 6.6 per cent rise from the previous year, the report added.

The surge in private vehicles on the roads has disrupted the traffic movement of Mumbai, with reports of traffic jams and BEST (The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport) bus services getting affected becoming a norm.

