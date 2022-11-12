Mumbai: Indian Railways Announces 27-hour Mega Block from November 19 Night For Demolition of Carnac Bridge

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: The Central Railway (CR) has announced a 27-hour special traffic and power blocks from November 19 night for demolition of the dilapidated British-era Carnac Bridge between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid Bunder on its suburban line. The block will involve UP and DN Local Lines, UP and DN Fast Lines and UP and DN Harbour Lines between CSMT-Masjid Station. It will affect the movement of long-distance as well as local trains.

Though the block is for 27 hours, suburban local services and long-distance train movement on the main line between CSMT and Byculla will remain closed for 17 hours — from 11 pm on November 19 to 4 pm on November 20, said Central Railway chief PRO Shivaji Sutar.

The yard line will remain shut for full 27 hours.

37 LAKH DAILY LOCAL TRAIN COMMUTERS TO BE AFFECTED

The special block is likely to affect more than 37 lakh daily local train commuters as well as those traveling by outstation trains. More than 1,800 local train services operate on the Central Railway’s Mumbai suburban network comprising `Harbour’ and `Main’ lines that originate from CSMT in south Mumbai.

MUMBAI CIVIC BODY TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL BUS SERVICES

During the block period, suburban local services on the main line will originate from and end at Byculla, Parel, Dadar and Kurla, while those on Harbour line will originate from and end at Wadala Road station, Sutar said.

he frequency of local trains will be lower than usual, he added.

Municipal corporations in the Mumbai region would be providing additional bus services during this period. Air-conditioned train services will not run on November 20 too.

PARTIAL DEMOLITION OF CARNAC BRIDGE STARTED IN SEPTEMBER

Built in 1866-67, Carnac Bridge was declared unsafe by an expert team of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) in 2018, though the movement of heavy vehicles had already been stopped in 2014.

Partial demolition of the bridge began after it was closed for traffic completely in September this year. The new bridge to replace it will be constructed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

HERE’S ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW:

BLOCK DURATION

UP & DN Slow lines: 23:00 hrs (Saturday-19.11.2022) to 16:00 hrs (Sunday-20.11.2022) = 17.00 hrs

UP & DN Fast lines: 23:00 hrs (Saturday-19.11.2022) to 16:00 hrs (Sunday-20.11.2022) = 17.00 hrs

UP & DN Harbour lines: 23:00 hrs (Saturday-19.11.2022) to 20:00 hrs (Sunday-20.11.2022) = 21.00 hrs

7th Line and yard: 23.00 hrs (Saturday-19.11.2022) to 02.00 hrs (Monday-21.11.2022) = 27.00 hrs

TRAINS WILL NOT RUN ON:

UP & DN Harbour lines: VADALA ROAD to CSMT.

UP & DN Slow lines: BYCULLA to CSMT.

UP & DN Fast lines: BYCULLA to CSMT.

CANCELLATION OF SUBURBAN TRAINS:

Suburban services will not be available between Byculla and CSMT on Main line and Vadala Road and CSMT on Harbour line during the block period. UP and DN suburban services on Main Line will be short terminated/originated at BYCULLA, PAREL, DADAR and KURLA stations. Suburban trains will be run at less frequency between Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Kurla to Thane and beyond. UP and DN suburban services o­n Harbour Line will be short terminated/originated at VADALA ROAD station. Suburban trains will be run at less frequency between Vadala Road and Kurla and beyond. AC services running on Sunday will not be available. Adequate buses have been requested to run by the BMC in the block affected areas.

CANCELLATION OF MAIL/EXPRESS TRAINS

TRAIN CANCELLED ON NOVEMBER 19

12128 Pune-Mumbai Intercity Express 17618 Nanded-Mumbai Tapovan Express 12702 Hyderabad-Mumbai Hussain Sagar Express 12112 Amravati-Mumbai Express 17058 Secunderabad-Mumbai Devagiri Express via Nizamabad 17412 Kolhapur-Mumbai Mahalaxmi Express 17611 Nanded-Mumbai Rajyarani Express 12187 Jabalpur-Mumbai Garibrath

TRAINS CANCELLED ON NOVEMBER 20

17617 Mumbai-Nanded Tapovan Express 12127 Mumbai-Pune Intercity Express 11007 Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express 12071 Mumbai-Jalna Janshatabdi Express 12188 Mumbai-Jabalpur Garibrath 11009 Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express 02101 Mumbai-Manmad Special 12125 Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express via Panvel 11401 Mumbai-Adilabad Express 12123 Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen 12109 Mumbai-Manmad Panchavati Express 17612 Mumbai-Nanded Rajyarani Express 12111 Mumbai-Amravati Express 17411 Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express 11010 Pune-Mumbai Sinhagad Express 12124 Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen 12110 Manmad-Mumbai Panchavati Express 12126 Pune-Mumbai Pragati Express via Panvel 02102 Manmad-Mumbai Special 12072 Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express 17057 Mumbai-Secunderabad Devagiri Express via Nizamabad 12701 Mumbai-Hyderabad Hussain Sagar Express 11008 Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express 12128 Pune-Mumbai Intercity Express 17618 Nanded-Mumbai Tapovan Express

TRAINS CANCELLED ON NOVEMBER 21

17617 Mumbai-Nanded Tapovan Express 12127 Mumbai-Pune Intercity Express 11402 Adilabad-Mumbai Express

SHORT ORIGINATION OF DN TRAINS

TRAINS WILL LEAVE FROM DADAR ON NOVEMBER 19

22157 Mumbai-Chennai Egmore Express 11057 Mumbai-Amritsar Express

TRAINS WILL LEAVE FROM DADAR ON NOVEMBER 20

22177 Mumbai-Varanasi Mahanagari Express 12051 Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express 22105 Mumbai-Pune Indrayani Express 22119 Mumbai-Karmali Tejas Express 12859 Mumbai-Howrah Gitanjali Express 12534 Mumbai-Lucknow Jn Pushpak Express 12869 Mumbai-Howrah Express 22159 Mumbai-Chennai Central Express 11019 Mumbai-Bhubaneshwar Konark Express 22732 Mumbai-Hyderabad Express 22221 Mumbai-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express 12261 Mumbai-Howrah Duranto Express 12105 Mumbai-Gondia Vidarbha Express 12137 Mumbai-Firozpur Punjab Mail 12289 Mumbai-Nagpur Duranto Express 22107 Mumbai-Latur Express 12809 Mumbai-Howrah Mail via Nagpur 12322 Mumbai-Howrah Mail via Prayagraj Chheoki 22157 Mumbai-Chennai Egmore Express 11057 Mumbai-Amritsar Express

TRAINS WILL LEAVE FROM DADAR ON NOVEMBER 21

22177 Mumbai-Varanasi Mahanagari Express

TRAINS WILL LEAVE FROM NASHIK ROAD ON NOVEMBER 20

12139 Mumbai-Nagpur Sewagram Express

TRAINS WILL LEAVE FROM PANVEL

10111 Mumbai-Madgaon Konkan Kanya Express on November 19 10103 Mumbai-Madgaon Mandvi Express on November 20 12133 Mumbai-Mangaluru Jn. Express on November 20 10111 Mumbai-Madgaon Konkan Kanya Express on November 20

TRAINS WILL LEAVE FROM PUNE ON NOVEMBER 20

11301 Mumbai-KSR Bengaluru Udyan Express 11029 Mumbai-Kolhapur Koyna Express 16331 Mumbai-Thiruvananthapuram Express 11139 Mumbai-Gadag Express 12115 Mumbai-Solapur Siddheshwar Express

SHORT TERMINATION OF UP TRAINS

TRAINS WILL SHORT TERMINATE AT DADAR JCO NOVEMBER 18

12533 Lucknow Jn.-Mumbai Pushpak Express 12870 Howrah-Mumbai Express 11058 Amritsar-Mumbai Express 11020 Bhubaneshwar-Mumbai Konark Express 12810 Howrah-Mumbai Mail via Nagpur 12138 Firozpur-Mumbai Punjab Mail 12321 Howrah-Mumbai Mail via Prayagraj Chheoki

TRAINS WILL SHORT TERMINATE AT DADAR JCO NOVEMBER 19

22106 Pune-Mumbai Indrayani Express 12052 Madgaon-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express 22120 Karmali-Mumbai Tejas Express 11402 Adilabad-Mumbai Express 22158 Chennai Central-Mumbai Express 12106 Gondia-Mumbai Vidarbha Express 22144 Bidar-Mumbai Express 11058 Amritsar-Mumbai Express 12533 Lucknow Jn. – Mumbai Pushpak Express 12290 Nagpur-Mumbai-Duranto Express 22178 Varanasi-Mumbai Mahanagari Express 22222 Nizamuddin-Mumbai Rajdhani Express 22160 Chennai Central-Mumbai Express 22731 Hyderabad-Mumbai Express 12860 Howrah-Mumbai Gitanjali Express

TRAINS WILL SHORT TERMINATE AT DADAR JCO NOVEMBER 20

22120 Karmali-Mumbai Tejas Express 12052 Madgaon-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express 22106 Pune-Mumbai Indrayani Express

TRAINS WILL SHORT TERMINATE AT NASHIK ROAD JCO NOVEMBER 19

12140 Nagpur-Mumbai Sewagram Express

TRAINS WILL SHORT TERMINATE AT PANVEL

10104 Madgaon-Mumbai Mandvi Express JCO November 19 12134 Mangaluru Jn. – Mumbai Express JCO November 19 10112 Madgaon-Mumbai Konkan Kanya Express JCO November 19 10104 Madgaon-Mumbai Mandvi Express JCO November 20

TRAINS WILL SHORT TERMINATE AT PUNE JCO NOVEMBER 19

11140 Gadag-Mumbai Express 12116 Solapur-Mumbai Siddheshwar Express 16332 Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai Express 11302 KSR Bengaluru-Mumbai Udyan Express 11030 Kolhapur-Mumbai Koyna Express JCO on November 20.

