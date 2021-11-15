Mumbai International Airport Announces Winter Schedule With an Average of 660 Flights

With the travel witnessing a steady revival across the globe, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) continues to provide uninterrupted connectivity in the winter months. The winter schedule is set to be effective up to 26th March, 2022 and will be beneficial for the passengers. CSMIA has placed an average of 660 daily flight movements operational across domestic destinations.

The year 2021 has so far witnessed significant growth for the aviation sector. Meanwhile, the ICRA expects a strong year on year growth of 45-50% and 80-85% in domestic and international passenger traffic for Indian carriers in FY2022 respectively. CSMIA’s winter schedule is curated to better suit the growing traffic with almost a 35% rise in the number of flights in comparison to the summer schedule of 2021. With a planned average of 660 daily flight movements, the arrival and departure movement have an equal distribution in terms of 330 average daily flight movements each. A significant jump from the 2020 winter schedule with an average of 435 daily flight movements, but more interestingly, the 2021 average of 660 has surpassed the pre-covid 2019 average of 657. Destinations including Delhi, Goa, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai have been on the top in terms of the highest flight frequency during the 2020 & 2019 winter schedule.

With the government mandate on 100% flight capacity for airlines, the top servicing airlines within the sector have been better able to meet the present demands. Some of the leading airlines are expected to have weekly flight operations which include IndiGo with 240 weekly operations, SpiceJet with 120 and Go First with 90 weekly movement to cater to the expected passenger traffic. Meanwhile, the winter schedule of 2020 witnessed an average daily passenger traffic along the lines of IndiGo with 21,035, Air India with 6,774, SpiceJet with 5,855, Vistara with 4,911 and Go First with 4,645. While the 2021 numbers are expected to be close to the pre-covid number of 38,641 for IndiGo, 20,390 for SpiceJet and 13,183 for Go First in terms of the average daily passengers catered to in 2019.

The winter schedule is set to commence on an optimistic note with the resurge in travel across the world. The aviation industry stands at the cusp of gearing up for this growth and CSMIA also remains committed to meeting its goals. The robust winter schedule is a marker of the promise of ensuring connectivity throughout the year with the best of services to make sure the journey remains memorable for each passenger.

