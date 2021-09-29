Mumbai International Airport Shifts Ola, Uber Pick-up Point to P4 at T2 Multilevel Parking

Witnessing a steady increase in the number of passengers, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has announced that is making strategic arrangements to enhance passenger comfort and their smooth transit for arriving passengers at the airport. Effective 28th September 2021, the Ola and Uber pick-up location, which was previously at Multi-level car parking (MLCP) level P7 at T2 has been shifted to level P4 for a seamless and quick exit.

In order to reduce passenger distress, the P4 parking and pick-up location will now entail all cab pick-ups, which includes the local taxis Black - Yellow taxis, Cool cabs, Fleet Taxi (Meru), Women Driven cabs, Mumbai Pune cabs along with aggregators such as Ola and Uber. As per Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), the current shift of pick-up location is being made to bring convenience to passengers as they exit the airport along with providing them with facilities such as an air-conditioned waiting lounge, dedicated fast exit lanes, high-speed internet.

This shift will benefit passengers by reducing the pickup time and providing easy access from arrival gates. For hassle-free and convenient transit, CSMIA has made necessary arrangements to inform passengers of this change. With the view to do so, CSMIA has placed dedicated signages across the Arrival to the P4 parking stand in a strategic manner. Besides these, the airport has also set up a helpdesk and a devoted team to guide passengers for a seamless movement which are claimed to be in adherence with Covid-19 protocols.

In recent months, CSMIA has observed a rise in passenger’s confidence in availing the cab services at the airport. In the month of August, 7.85 lacs arriving passengers travelling from CSMIA have availed over 1.6 lakh cabs from the airport. With the current shift of the cab pickup point, passengers can easily and quickly exit the airport from arrival.

To eliminate worry amongst passengers seeking a ride home, CSMIA has placed stringent standard operating procedures (SOP) and issued mandatory guidelines to all authorized cab services and drivers operating to and from CSMIA.

