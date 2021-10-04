Mumbai International Airport to Resume Operations from Terminal 1 on October 20

With the nationwide vaccination drive and increase in passenger confidence in air travel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is re-opening its Terminal 1 (T1) for domestic flight operations starting October 20. Terminal 1 will cater to approximately 156 flights daily, while approx. 396 flights will ply from Terminal 2.

After brief resumption in March 2021, operations at T1 were suspended temporarily and were consolidated through Terminal 2. The resumption of services via T1 will help airport maintain social distancing measures, and ensure a seamless transit.

From midnight, October 20, GoFirst, Star Air, Air Asia and TruJet will resume all its domestic operations from Terminal 1. While IndiGo’s select flights will resume from October 31st with most of its flight operating from T2 and base flights will operate out of Terminal 1.

CSMIA’s T1 will host 12 registration desks and 12 testing booths across arrivals and departures where passengers can opt to undergo the RT-PCR test at the airport.

