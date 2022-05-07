Mumbai Local Train Update: Central and Western Railway to Carry Out Blocks on May 8; Check Details

Indian Railways’ Central Railway (CR) zone will operate mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work on Sunday, May 8. However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10 am to 6 pm during block period. “These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety,” a CR release said.

The Western Railway will also carry out a Jumbo Block of three hours for maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment. Indian Railways have requested passengers to bear with the administration for the inconvenience caused.

ALSO READ: Central Railway’s Special Block to Affect Indian Railways Services on These Routes Today; Check Details

CENTRAL RAILWAY

WHAT AND WHEN: Mega block on Sunday, May 8 from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm

1. WHERE: Matunga - Mulund Up and Dn fast lines

THE IMPACT: Dn fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.39 pm will be diverted on Dn slow line at Matunga and will halt as per their respective schedule halts between Matunga and Mulund stations and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted o­n Dn fast line at Mulund.

Up fast services leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted o­n Up slow line at Mulund and will halt as per their respective schedule halts between Mulund and Matunga stations and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule. Further will be re-diverted o­n Up fast line at Matunga.

2. WHERE: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm

THE IMPACT: Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus / Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

3. WHERE: Chunabhatti / Bandra - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

THE IMPACT: Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

WESTERN RAILWAY

WHAT AND WHEN: Night Block on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday

1. WHERE: Vasai Road – Vaitarna Stations

WHEN: On UP Fast lines from 23.50 hrs to 02.50 hrs and DOWN Fast lines from 01.30 hrs to 04.30 hrs between Vasai Road and Vaitarna stations in the intervening night of Monday on Tuesday

THE IMPACT: According to a WR press release, during the block period Train No. 09101 Virar-Bharuch MEMU will be delayed 15 minutes and hence will depart from Virar at 04:50 hrs instead of its scheduled departure at 04:35 hrs.

Therefore, there will be no block in day time over Western Railway Suburban section on Sunday, May 8.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.