Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway to Carry Out Jumbo Block on August 21; Check Details Here

MUMBAI LOCAL TRAIN UPDATE: The Western Railway will enforce a five hours jumbo block on its suburban section on Sunday, August 21 for carrying out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signalling equipment. The block will be taken on Down Fast line between Borivali and Goregaon and on UP Slow line between Borivali and Kandivali stations from 10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Down Fast line suburban trains will be operated on Down Slow line between Andheri and Borivali stations. All Down Mail/Express trains will run on 5th line between Andheri and Borivali. “Due to the block, some suburban trains will remain cancelled. Detailed information to this effect is available with Station Masters,” it said.

MEGA BLOCK BY CENTRAL RAILWAY

Central Railway (CR) will operate Mega Block on on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on the intervening night of August 20 and 21 night. However, special locals will run on Panvel-Kurla (Platform no.8) section approximately at 20 minutes frequency during the block period.

BYCULLA-MATUNGA UP AND DOWN FAST LINES

On Up Fast line from 11.30 pm on August 20 to 4.30 am on August 21. Down Fast line from 12.40 am to 05.40 am on August 21. Down fast line local leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 05.20 am on August 21 will be diverted on Sown slow line between Byculla and Matunga halting as per its scheduled halts and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule. Up fast line services leaving Thane at 10.58 pm and 11.15 pm on August 20 will be diverted on Up slow line between Matunga and Byculla, halting as per their respective scheduled halts and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

DIVERSION OF MAIL / EXPRESS TRAINS

12051 CSMT-Madgaon Jan Shatabdi Express will be diverted on Dn slow line between Byculla and Matunga stations, will be given a double halt at Dadar, Platform No. 1 and will be arrive 10 to 15 minutes late at Roha. 11058 Amritsar-CSMT Express, 11020 Bhubaneshwar-CSMT Konark Express and 12810 Howrah-CSMT Mail via Nagpur will be diverted o­n Up slow line between Matunga and Byculla stations, will be given a double halt at Dadar Platform no 3 and arrive destination 10 to 15 minutes late.

CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS-CHUNABHATTI / BANDRA DN HARBOUR LINE FROM 11.40 AM TO 4.40 PM &

CHUNABHATTI / BANDRA- CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS UP HARBOUR LINE FROM 11.10 AM TO 4.10 PM

Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Wadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will also remain suspended.

