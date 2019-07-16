Mumbai Mayor Fined for Parking in No-Parking Zone in Vile Parle
Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar's official vehicle was spotted outside a popular coastal fish food joint between Andheri and Vile Parle.
Vishwanath Mahadeshwar. (File Photo: IANS)
The traffic police Monday issued a challan after Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar's official vehicle was found parked in a no-parking zone, an official said. Mahadeshwar's vehicle was seen parked right under the BMC's no-parking signboard in suburban Vile Parle Saturday, said the official. At that time, Mahadeshwar, a Shiv Sena leader, was visiting the Koldongari area in Vile Parle.
His official vehicle was spotted outside a popular coastal fish food joint between Andheri and Vile Parle, the official said. The food joint is situated at a narrow and congested road which has been declared a no-parking zone, he said. Taking serious cognisance of the violation, the traffic police issued a challan to the mayor's vehicle, said a senior police official. However, the fine amount was not known.
A challan refers to the receipt for fine recovered for a traffic rule violation. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration has started a drive against unauthorised parking since last week and collected lakhs of rupees in fine. The civic body has been imposing hefty fines on vehicles parked within a 500-meter radius of 29 authorised public parking lots in the metropolis, the official said.
