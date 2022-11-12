Mumbai Metro: Checkout the Latest Update on All Ongoing Construction Projects Here

When the topic of road congestion in Mumbai is brought up, many people claim that metro construction is one of the primary causes of traffic jams. And, it has been the story for many years. The construction seems to be never-ending but it sure is moving towards completion steadily. If you also have been wondering how long it will take for the Mumbai Metro project to complete, here’s the latest update.

Line 7 – Aarey Colony to Dahisar, Line 2A – Dahisar to Dahanukarwadi

Earlier this year, in April, two new lines were partially opened to the public: Aarey Colony to Dahisar (line 7) and Dahisar to Dahanukarwadi (line 2A). The operation of these two lines will be extended later in December. While Dahisar-Dahanukarwadi will be extended to D N Nagar in Andheri West, the Dahisar-Aarey Colony line will be extended all the way to the Andheri Western Expressway, reported Free Press Journal.

Line 2B – Dahisar to DN Nagar, Line 7A – Andheri to Airport

Line 2B, which connects with Dahisar-DN Nagar and would run between D N Nagar and Mandale in Mankhurd, is 27 percent complete. On the other hand, construction on Metro line 7A between Andheri East and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, as well as Dahisar East Mira-Bhayandar, is only 25 percent complete. Line 7 is extended by these two lines.

Metro 3 – Colaba-Bandra-Seepz, Metro 5- Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan, Metro 6- Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli

The underground Metro 3 (aqua line) is 76.6 percent complete, and the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation plans to open the line between SEEPZ and Bandra Kurla Complex in December 2023, followed by Bandra Kurla Complex to Colaba in July 2024.

Also Read: Indian Railways Announces 27-hour Mega Block from November 19 Night For Demolition of Carnac Bridge in Mumbai

The metro 5 (orange line) is being built in two phases: Thane-Bhiwandi and Bhiwandi-Kalyan. The first phase, which is currently 65 percent complete, is expected to be operational within a few years. Though civil work on the Metro 6 (pink line) is 62 percent complete, it will be a long time before it is open to the public because the metro depot must be setup first.

Metro 4 – Wadala-Ghatkopar-Kasarvadavali

The Wadala-Ghatkopar-Kasarvadavali Metro Line 4 construction project has advanced significantly, with 41 percent of the civil work done and 45 percent of the 4A work between Kasarvadavali and Gaimukh completed. Furthermore, Metropolitan Region Development Authority has issued a tender for Metro 4 and 4A at Mogharpada, with a project cost of Rs 711.34 crore.

Within the next three to four years, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will have 14 Metro lines spanning 300 kilometres.

Source

Read all the Latest Auto News here