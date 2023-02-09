Mumbai Metro Line 3: 84 Percent Work Complete, Phase 1 Could be Operational by 2023 End

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has completed nearly 84 percent of the work on the underground Mumbai Metro Line 3. MMRC is all set to roll out the first phase of the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro Line 3 by the end of 2023. The Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro Line 3, which will be called the Aqua Line, is Mumbai’s first underground metro line and also one of the longest underground continuous stretches in the country.

According to a report by Swarajyamag, 84 percent of progress in Phase 1 (Aarey to Bandra Kurla-Complex) has been attained whereas the work on Phase 2, BKC to Cuffe Parade is 76 percent complete. The Mumbai Metro Line 3 spans approximately 33.5 kms, from Colaba (Cuffe Parade) in the extreme south of the city to Special Electronics Export Processing Zone (SEEPZ) in the north-central part of Mumbai.

The Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 Corridor is being seen as a game changer for Mumbai’s public transport as it connects the city’s most congested regions and key financial hubs such as Bandra-Kurla-Complex (BKC), Fort, Worli, Nariman Point, Goregaon and Lower Parel. The Mumbai Metro Line 3 has 27 stations (26 underground & one at-grade) of which there are nine underground stations in Phase 1.

All the stations will have platforms that can handle eight-car trains. One of the highlights of this project is the use of head-hardened (HH) rails, which can bear about 50 percent higher pressure compared to normal rails. These head-hardened rails have been imported from Japan. Another feature of the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro Line 3 is that MMRCL is using high vibration attenuation booted twin sleeper blocks (HVABTSB) on the entire corridor which will absorb vibrations more efficiently.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation awarded Alstom a contract worth 315 million Euros to supply 31 lightweight, fully-furnished modern passenger trainsets of eight cars each for Aqua Line in 2018. Alstom has already delivered two metro trains to MMRCL. These trainsets, manufactured at Alstom Plant in the Sri City of Andhra Pradesh, are currently undergoing the required mandatory tests in a 5-km stretch on the ramp between Sariput Nagar and Sahar.

