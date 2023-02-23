Mumbai Metro: Work on Kalyan-Taloja Line to Begin Soon, MMRDA Floats Tender

The recent launch of the two new lines 2A and 7, of Mumbai Metro, connecting east and west suburbs between Dahisar and Andheri, has made it easy for commuters. Currently, there are three operational metro lines covering around 50 km and work on seven other lines of Mumbai Metro is still in progress. Now, the tender for the Kalyan -Taloja stretch (Line-12), which is the extension of the Mumbai Metro line 5, the Orange line, has been floated and the work will begin soon.

This project seems to be finally catching speed after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s announcement regarding the allotments of funds amounting to Rs 1,521 crore. The Orange Line will be extended with the Kalyan-Dombivli-Taloja line. The 20.75-kilometre stretch will have 17 elevated stations.

This expansion was proposed in order to provide hassle-free access to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has already floated tender for 9 stations and the notice inviting bids for other stations will be released soon. The cost of the first phase of the project is Rs 780 crore.

The proposed extension of the Orange line will make commuting easy for the people travelling to and from Navi Mumbai. Once it becomes operational the Kalyan-Dombivli-Taloja line will benefit the commuters from Kalyan-Dombivli, Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur Thane, Navi Mumbai and Panvel.

MMRDA is expected to operate 3-coach or 6-coach trains on this line depending on the number of commuters and passengers’ demand. According to the detailed project report (DPR), the trains on this line will first consist of three coaches and then expand to six coaches. Over 1.25 lakh passengers are expected in the first year, according to MMRDA.

Meanwhile, within one month of operations, the recently launched Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7, have seen a total of 44.26 lakh commuters. The average daily commuters on Metro Lines 2A and 7 were close to 1.47 lakh, according to the data on ridership.

