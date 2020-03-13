Mumbai's New AC Bus Service Will Take You to Your Destination at Just Rs 6

Part and parcel of travelling in Mumbai involve daily tussle with auto-rickshaw drivers. Either they refuse to go or demand exuberant money for the same. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), the major civic transport and electricity provider in Mumbai, has come up with an affordable travel option. In their new AC bus service, one can travel from the T2 International Airport Terminal to their nearest railway station at a minimal cost. The new feeder buses started functioning on Holi this year and offer rides at Rs 6.

The new service will be in addition to the two other AC bus routes already plying in Andheri East. The cool rides will travel on three routes: route A-337, A-541 and A-338. While the first one would travel in between Andheri Station to T2 International Airport Terminal; people can also use the buses to reach their closest railway station from the airport. The service would begin at 6 am and go on till 11 pm, the daily reported.

The second route will cover Agarkar Chowk (Andheri West) to the MHADA Colony (Majas) area and the third one will travel from Agarkar Chowk to the Sahar Cargo Complex. These services would also start at 6 in the morning, but the last service on route A-541 will be at 10.30 pm, while for A-338, it will be at 11 pm. Speaking to the daily, an official said all the services would have buses in a frequency of 10 minutes. The AC bus service comes in response to the repeated pleas made by daily commuters regarding the rampant fare hike and errant behaviour of drivers.