Mumbai: No Mega Block on Central Railway's Main, Harbour Line; 5-Hour Jumbo Block on Western Railway Suburban Section

MUMBAI LOCAL TRAIN UPDATE: In relief for the devotees who intend to go on pandal-hopping, Central Railway (CR) will not hold mega block on Sunday. “There will be No Mega Block on main line and harbour line suburban sections of Central Railway on 04.09.2022 in view of Ganpati festival,” CR said in a release.

However, Western Railway (WR) will be operating a 5-hour Jumbo Block on UP and DOWN slow lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations from 10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs on Sunday, September 4. The block will be held “to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment,” WR said.

This year, the 11-day festivities began on August 31 and will end on September 9. While public pandals mostly observe the festival for all 11 days, many people bring in Ganpati at their homes for one and a half days, three days, five days and seven days.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Down slow line suburban trains will be operated on Down fast line and all UP slow line suburban trains will be operated on UP fast line between Santacruz and Goregaon stations.

“All slow suburban services will avail double halt at Vile Parle station and will not halt at Ram Mandir station in either direction due to non-availability of platform on the fast lines, the release said adding that some of the suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block.

