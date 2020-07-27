AUTO

Mumbai Police Adds 10 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Motorcycles to its Fleet for Patrolling

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 that has been inducted by the Mumbai Police. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Suzuki Motorcycle India)

The Mumbai Police have got their hands on ten new Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 motorcycles which have been customised for Police use.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 27, 2020, 12:03 PM IST
The Mumbai Police has inducted ten new Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 motorcycles into its fleet for patrolling purposes. These motorcycles will be used by the police across Mumbai and has been handed over by Suzuki Motorcycle India as part of their road safety CSR initiative. This follows after the two-wheeler maker had donated Suzuki Gixxer 250 SF to Gurugram Police and Surat Police, recently.

These motorcycles have been modified to be better suited for Police use. These modifications include the likes of adding accessories to the motorcycle, like, the massive wind deflector at the front with the ‘Police’ sticker on it. The Police Gixxers also get new decals on the fuel tank, a pannier on the sides, and has been attached with the police siren as well.

It has been painted white, in order to be in tune with the other motorcycles used by the police which are white too. Then, there is the addition of lights on the handlebar and a light pole on the back of the motorcycle.

Also Watch:

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is powered by a 249c single-cylinder engine which comes with fuel injection and makes 26 bhp of power and 22.6 Nm of torque. This engine comes with a 6-speed transmission and gets the Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS). Suzuki provides dual-channel ABS as standard with the motorcycle and the Gixxer SF 250 is priced at Rs 1.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

