AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Mumbai Police Adds Fleet of New Freego Self-Balancing Scooters for Patrolling Streets: Watch Video

Police officers patrol on electric scooters as men wearing protective face masks run along the promenade at Marine Drive in Mumbai, India. (Photo: Reuters)

Police officers patrol on electric scooters as men wearing protective face masks run along the promenade at Marine Drive in Mumbai, India. (Photo: Reuters)

The police personnel manning the self-balancing electric scooters will have a public address system attached to their face masks.

  • PTI Mumbai
  • Last Updated: July 31, 2020, 12:34 PM IST
Share this:

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh recently inaugurated self-balancing electric scooters for police personnel at Marine Drive in south Mumbai.

While fifty of these two-wheeled, self-balancing `personal transporters' will be deployed in south Mumbai, they will be also introduced for cops in suburban Bandra, Juhu and Versova areas, he said.

The home ministry was keen on the modernisation of Maharashtra police force and wants them to be equipped with technology on par with global standards, Deshmukh said.

The police personnel manning Segways will have a public address system attached to their masks.

They will also monitor social distancing, he said, adding that drones will provide additional cover to the police posted on these electric scooters.

(Edit: This story had earlier referred to the self-balancing electric scooter as a Segway which was quoted incorrectly as the electric scooter is by Freego. The story has been corrected and updated accordingly.)

Next Story
Loading