Mumbai Police Adds Fleet of New Freego Self-Balancing Scooters for Patrolling Streets: Watch Video

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh recently inaugurated self-balancing electric scooters for police personnel at Marine Drive in south Mumbai.

While fifty of these two-wheeled, self-balancing `personal transporters' will be deployed in south Mumbai, they will be also introduced for cops in suburban Bandra, Juhu and Versova areas, he said.

The home ministry was keen on the modernisation of Maharashtra police force and wants them to be equipped with technology on par with global standards, Deshmukh said.

The police personnel manning Segways will have a public address system attached to their masks.

Home Minister @AnilDeshmukhNCP flagged off the first batch of Freego Self Balancing Scooters for Mumbai Police at Nariman Point.These will be deployed along all promenades in the city for crowd management & patrolling purposes.#SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/RISGamMxBC — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 11, 2020

They will also monitor social distancing, he said, adding that drones will provide additional cover to the police posted on these electric scooters.

(Edit: This story had earlier referred to the self-balancing electric scooter as a Segway which was quoted incorrectly as the electric scooter is by Freego. The story has been corrected and updated accordingly.)