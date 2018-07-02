Mumbai Police Inducts Mahindra TUV300 in Fleet, CM Devendra Fadvanis Flags-Off the Event

The Mumbai Police has recently inducted the Mahindra TUV300 SUV in its fleet. Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Government of Maharashtra, flagged off the Mahindra TUV300s from the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office at Fort, Mumbai. These TUV300s are part of the 195 TUV300s that have been inducted into the Mumbai Police fleet.The Mahindra TUV300s are the newest addition to the patrolling vehicle fleet of the Mumbai Police and offers spacious seating for 7 people. The TUV300 is powered by the mHAWK100 engine, which is a 1.5-litre motor producing 100 bhp and 240 Nm of torque. It has a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox on offer.The Mahindra TUV300 met all the requirements posed by Mumbai Police. Before Mumbai Police, Mahindra has a long standing history of providing vehicles to the Indian military and paramilitary forces and has been used in various operations of military and paramilitary forces.Before Mahindra TUV300, the Mumbai Police has long used Toyota Qualis as their fleet vehicle, eventually replacing it Mahindra Bolero. In recent times, Mumbai Police inducted Maruti Suzuki Ertiga as a fleet car and the TUV300 will join the Ertiga MPV.