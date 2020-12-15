Mumbai Police to Cancel Licenses of 2,000 Defaulters Who Failed to Pay Traffic Challan Fine

Mumbai traffic police department has found a way to deal with traffic violators, who have failed to pay off their challans. According to a report, the department, recently, has picked 2,000 licenses of those motorists who have failed to pay three or more challans. Further, they have asked the Region Transport Offices (RTO) to cancel these licenses.

The report also stated that the license holder will have to give a valid explanation for why s/he has failed to pay the challan amount. If in case, the said person fails to do so the license will be cancelled.

Speaking to the daily, Yashasvi Yadav, Joint Commissioner, Traffic, said, "Our current recovery rate of challans is 30%. In the next six months, we intend to attain a recovery rate of 50%".

Meanwhile, the state traffic department is preparing to form a call centre that will help the officials connect to those who haven’t paid the challans. An RTO officer told the daily that at times challan recovery becomes tricky because the mobile numbers mentioned are incorrect.

The official further stated, “Earlier, there used to be some cases where after a driving licence was impounded, the vehicle owner would make a false complaint with the police that his licence had been lost and would apply to the RTO for a duplicate licence”.

“But now, all data about pending fines and driving licences are uploaded on a centralised server which can be accessed by police as well as RTOs. So, the police can verify if a motorist's driving licence is suspended or revoked and what are the fines imposed on him," the official added.