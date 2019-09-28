Mumbai Police Turns OnePlus 7T Camera into a Traffic Light to Spread Road Awareness
The OnePlus 7T is undoubtedly one of the most popular phones on the internet right now and Mumbai Police has decided to use it, in a clever way as always, to spread road awareness.
Mumbai Police spreading traffic awareness through Twitter. (Image source: Twitter/ Mumbai Police)
Mumbai Police's Twitter is popular for being up to date with all what's trending in the world of internet and among millennials. The authority tweeted a graphic converting the three rear cameras of a mobile phone to traffic signals. In the past, the Mumbai Police has made it to the headlines several times for their witty ways of spreading awareness about various issues. But given that the phone used in the Tweet looks identical to the OnePlus 7T (even if it doesn't have the logo), and given just how popular the latest phone from the house on OnePlus is, we have to say that it is perhaps one of the coolest ways to reach out to people and spread awareness.
Always keep your eyes on the traffic light to ensure safety. #TrafficSafety. pic.twitter.com/oE70diTTeW— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 27, 2019
From memes to vine references one can find almost anything trending on the authority's handle wittily modified to spread awareness about safety. Here are a few of the ones that we're talking about.
Poori duniya se kaho copy that! #MissionRoadSafety pic.twitter.com/ICgchHW5Uh— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 19, 2019
The numbers may be different, but not the sentiment. Help us put an Endgame to crime. #Dial100 pic.twitter.com/qgc3I96vWh— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 23, 2019
Don't worry Mumbaikars, we have a Marauder's Map of our own to reach out to you! Just #Dial100 and we'll make sure there is #NoMischiefManaged. pic.twitter.com/a7G2JIMXtD— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 31, 2019
Real friends are always the best from the rest. Here's to 'sharing' more of the best experiences with our best friends. #HappyFriendshipDay2019 pic.twitter.com/lodF0mj6Wk— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 4, 2019
No matter how bad the traffic, don’t let it drive you to break the rules!#DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/oDjjzaqiao— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 7, 2019
So without a doubt, Mumbai Police has some clever ways to spread road awareness and we cannot wait to see what they come up with next.
