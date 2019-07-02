Mumbai Rains: Vistara Cancels Multiple Flights, Offers Full Refund to Air Passengers

Several domestic, as well as international flights, have been cancelled amid a torrential downpour in Mumbai. In light of the same, Vistara airways cancelled 10 flights from Mumbai to destinations including Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore and Delhi. Flights that were bound to Mumbai from the same locations were cancelled too. Immediately post the cancellations Vistara has announced complete refund to all the flyers who booked tickets for the aforementioned flights.

Mumbai airport's main runway was closed last Monday night after a SpiceJet flight, flying in from Jaipur, overshot its mark because of the heavy rainfall. A second runway has been made operational for flights, as the plane continues to be stuck at the end of the runway. The incident led to the diversion of as many as 55 flights to nearby airports of Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

"Spicejet SG 6237 Jaipur-Mumbai flight overshoots runway while landing at Mumbai Airport. All passengers are safe, no injuries reported," a spokesperson for the airline said in a statement. Among the international flights that were diverted was a Korean Air flight from Seoul to Mumbai, a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt and an Air India flight from Bangkok.

The relentless rains have also affected train services with the Central Railways confirming that no suburban trains will run today. The deaths of over 20 people in rain-related incidents across Mumbai and Pune also forced authorities to declare a public holiday on Monday.