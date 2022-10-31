Mumbai: Seat Belts Mandatory for Every Passenger in Cars from Nov 1, 2022

All the occupants in a car will need to wear seat belts from November 1, 2022 in Mumbai. In a notification issued on October 14, the Mumbai traffic police had stated that wearing of seat belt will be mandatory for all the passengers in a vehicle, else a fine will be imposed.

The official notification further read that the carrying passengers without seat belt in cars would be punishable under relevant sections of the motor vehicle act. The vehicle which do not have seat belts for all the passengers have to install them in order to prevent challan. For this too, the final date was set as Nov 1, 2022.

“All motor vehicle drivers and all commuters in vehicles, whoever travels on the road of Mumbai City are hereby informed that, it will be mandatory for drivers and all passengers to wear seat belts while traveling from 01/11/2022. Otherwise, action will be taken under section 194(B)(1) of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019,” read the notification.

A few days back, the Delhi Police had started a special drive in the national capital to raise awareness regarding the significance of wearing rear seat belts. The people who didn’t wear seat belts in the rear seats were issued challans of Rs 1000.

