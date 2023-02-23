The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express train has witnessed a continuous rise in the occupancy rate, which has reached 70% since it started operating. Anil Bagale, Assistant commercial manager, Bhusaval division, in conversation with The Times Of Times, said: “We are observing a 70 percent footfall in trains running from Mumbai to Shirdi and Shirdi to Mumbai in both directions. Since there is still room for the occupancy rate to increase, we are taking suggestions from people about their travel and experience.”

Vande Bharat Express carried 12,207 passengers in 8 days from Mumbai to Solapur via Pune. People prefer taking Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Solapur Vande Bharat Express train, despite its higher price when compared to other trains.

Further, the Central Railways has released a list of revised timings of a few existing suburban services on the Main Line. Following is the list of the revised timetable:

• T-3 Thane will now leave CSMT at 05.00 hours and will arrive in Thane at 05.55 hours

• CK-1 Kalyan local will now leave Vidyavihar at 05.34 hours and arrive in Kalyan at 06.31hours

• N-5 Kasara local will leave CSMT at 05.07 hours and arrive in Kasara at 07.46 hours

A-41 Ambernath local will now leave CSMT at 16.08 hours and arrive in Ambernath at 17.24 hours

• K-83 Kalyan local will now leave CSMT at 16.11 hours and arrive in Kalyan at 17.19 hours

• AN-19 Asangaon local will depart from Thane at 16.56 instead of 16.55 hours.

• T-76 CSMT will now leave Thane at 11.36 hours and arrive at CSMT at 12.34 hours

• N-14 CSMT local will now leave Kasara at 10.18 hours and arrive at CSMT at 12.40 hours

• S-24 CSMT local will leave Karjat at 10.45 hours (no change) will arrive at CSMT at 12.44 hours instead of 12.40 hours

• K-52 CSMT local will now leave Kalyan at 11.46 hours and arrive at CSMT at 12.48 hours

• A-32 CSMT local will now leave Ambernath at 11.38 hours and arrive at CSMT at 12.54 hours

• BL-24 CSMT local will now leave Badlapur at 11.25 hours and arrive at CSMT at 13.19 hours

Read all the Latest Auto News here