Mumbai the Worst City to Drive in the World - Survey

With the total score of 100, Calgary in Canada topped the list of best cities for driving followed by Dubai in UAE whose score stood at 97.87.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 16, 2019, 1:04 PM IST
Uneven roads, frequent speed breakers, traffic snarls, unruly traffic sense are some of the factors that restrict people from taking out their vehicles out on streets anywhere in the world. The situation is similar in metro cities of India as well and therefore, people prefer to commute in public transport. According to a recent survey carried out by European car parts retailer - Mister Auto, Mumbai tops the list of cities across the world which is worst for driving.

Mumbai has been ranked below Karachi in Pakistan. Kolkata is the third worst city for driving. Only two Indian cities - Mumbai and Kolkata - could make to the list and they were topping the list of worst cities for driving. The total score of Mumbai was mere 1, while Kolkata's cumulative score was 29.99. Karachi's score was 51.60.

With the total score of 100, Calgary in Canada topped the list of best cities for driving followed by Dubai in UAE whose score stood at 97.87.

The study refined its parameters to three categories including infrastructure, safety and costs and shortlisted 100 cities. The categories examined factors such as the number of cars per capita, traffic congestion, road and public transport quality, air quality levels, road rage, price of fuel and annual road tax among others.

The final index included a total of 15 factors to reveal the best and worst cities for car owners to drive-in across the world.

Top 10 worst cities in the world for driving include:

Mumbai (India), Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia), Kolkata (India), Lagos (Nigeria), Karachi (Pakistan), Bogota (Colombia), Sao Paulo (Brazil), Mexico City (Mexico), Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Moscow (Russia).

Top 10 best cities in the world for driving include:

Calgary (Canada), Dubai (UAE), Ottawa (Canada), Bern (Switzerland), El Paso (USA), Vancouver (Canada), Gothenburg (Sweden), Dusseldorf (Germany), Basel (Switzerland), Dortmund (Germany).

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
