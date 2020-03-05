Mumbai Traffic Police Burn Hoards of Headphones of Autorickshaw Drivers

If you are using mobile phones while driving, you are fined. Yes, it is not a welcome move and we hate it, but the step is for our safety. But humans are known for innovation and have found alternatives such as Bluetooth and headphones to continue talking while driving.







However, even with headphones or earplugs, driving can be dangerous as you may miss a car speeding towards you from behind or some vehicle honking asking for space to pass. To stop such untoward incidents, traffic police in Mumbai carried out a special drive to catch autorickshaw drivers using headphone while driving the three-wheeler. They then collected their headphones and set them on fire.

According to a video on YouTube, the Mumbai Traffic Police carried out a special drive on the Mira Road to nab the rickshaw drivers ridding their vehicles with their headphones plugged in. The drive was carried out after the police made several attempts to implement the rule asking the drivers not to use headphones while riding but the warnings went into deaf ears.

A video of the incident shows policemen stopping the auto-rickshaw drivers near the Mira Road railway station. The cops then snatched their headphones and set a bunch of earplugs on fire.

