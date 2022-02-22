Mumbai Traffic Police Destroys 100 Modified Silencers; Crushes Under Bulldozer

In what is being touted as an awareness drive to curb noise pollution, Mumbai Traffic Police crushed 100 silencers under a bulldozer. The silencers were seized by the police in a crackdown on bikers who had installed modified silencers.

The crackdown was the result of the road safety campaign sparked by the Mumbai Traffic Police that aimed at reducing noise pollution on the roads. To make it a success, a special team was concocted at Bandra traffic division and was appointed on roads to issue challan to bikers who were violating section 198 under the Motor Vehicles Act. The order to crackdown on modified silencers was issued by Rajvardhan Sinha, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic.

As per the information provided by the traffic department, most of the bikes seized were Royal Enfield and Pulsar. The bikes were confiscated and were released only when the owner of the vehicle brought and installed the original silencer. “To send a strong message, we crushed the modified silencer using a bulldozer. The sound pollution causes a lot of inconvenience to senior citizens, patients, and children. We request bikers to use original silencers and refrain from using modified silencers,” Raj Tilak Roushan, DCP, Traffic HQ, told The Indian Express.

This is not the first time that such a crackdown has been initiated by the traffic police. In January, the traffic police department in Pune’s Pimpri Chinchwad issued a massive 200 challans in six-days-time. The crackdown on rampant modification of silencers on bikes is done in accordance with Section 198 (Unauthorised interference with the vehicle) and Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA).

According to section 198, whoever tampers with the brake or any other part or mechanism of the vehicle will be issued a challan, while Section 190(2) says that violation of the prescribed standards in relation to road safety, control, noise, and air pollution, will be liable to a challan of Rs. 1000.

