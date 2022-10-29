Mumbai: Western Railway and Central Railway Mega Blocks on October 30; Here’s How Services Will be Affected

MUMBAI LOCAL TRAIN UPDATE: Mumbaikar’s will face a difficult time on Sunday, October 30 as Indian Railways’ Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) zone will operate mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work. However, there will be no day block on WR.

Central Railways will run special services on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kurla and Panvel-Vashi sections during the block period. “Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Thane-Vashi/ Nerul stations from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period,” a CR release said.

ALSO READ: Indian Railways Update: IRCTC Cancels 97 Trains Today on October 29; Check Full List

WESTERN RAILWAY: JUMBO BLOCK

The Western Railway will enforce a four hours jumbo block on its suburban section on Sunday, October 30 for carrying out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signalling equipment. The block will be taken on UP slow lines between Goregaon and Santacruz stations from 00:25 hrs to 04:25 hrs. However, there will be no day block on WR.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all DOWN Fast line suburban trains will be operated on DOWN slow line and all UP slow line suburban trains will run on UP Fast line between Santacruz and Goregaon stations.

All slow suburban services will avail double halt at Vile Parle station and will not halt at Ram Mandir station in either direction due to non-availability of platform on the fast lines. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block.

CENTRAL RAILWAY: MEGA BLOCK

Central Railway will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out maintenance work on Sunday.

MATUNGA – MULUND UP & DOWN FAST LINES FROM 11.05 AM TO 3.55 PM

DOWN fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted on DOWN slow line between Matunga and Mulund halting at stations as per their respective schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be rediverted on DOWN fast line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

UP fast services leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on UP slow line between Mulund and Matunga halting at stations as per their respective schedule. Further these UP fast services will be rediverted on UP fast line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

KURLA AND VASHI UP & DOWN HARBOUR LINES FROM 11.10 AM TO 4.10 PM

DOWN Harbour line services to Panvel/ Belapur/ Vashi leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.16 am to 3.47 pm will remain cancelled.

However, special services will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kurla and Panvel-Vashi sections during the block period. Harbour line passengers will be permitted to travel via Thane-Vashi/ Nerul stations from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.

Read all the Latest Auto News here