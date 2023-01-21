Mumbai: Western Railway Commuters May Face Inconvenience Due to Dismantling of Gokhale Bridge; Check Dates, Other Details

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: Western Railway (WR) suburban commuters are likely to face inconvenience due to the block for dismantling of Gokhale rail over bridge this week. In a press release, the WR said, that in connection with the dismantling work of Gokhale Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Andheri, a major block of 04.30 hours will be undertaken on UP Slow lines from 00.15 hrs to 04.45 hrs in the intervening nights of January 21/22 to January 24/25, due to which few local train services will be affected.

Major block for dismantling of GOKHLE ROB on UP Local Line & C/LOOP from 0:15-4:45 HRS on 21/22.01.2023 to 24/25.01.2023. The details are as under. pic.twitter.com/Yjo0o9Iqn9— DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) January 20, 2023

The Gokhale Road Over Bridge bridge was in a dilapidated condition for a long period and a portion of it collapsed in 2018, claiming two lives. However, it was closed in November last year and the tender to rebuild the structure was approved later.

Jumbo Block on Sunday, Dt. 22.01.23 of five hrs on UP & DOWN Fast lines between Churchgate & Mumbai Central stations from 10:35 to 15:35 hrs. During block all Fast line trains will be worked on slow lines between Churchgate & Mumbai Central stations. Inconvenience is regretted.— DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) January 20, 2023

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, following services will be affected:

1. UP slow trains will be worked on UP Fast Line between Goregaon-Santacruz and will not halt at Ram Mandir for want of platform and will avail double halt at Vile Parle.

Virar-Churchgate local departing Virar at 23.30 hrs

Borivali-Churchgate local departing Borivali at 00.10 hrs

Virar-Churchgate local departing Virar at 23.49 hrs

Borivali-Churchgate local departing Borivali at 00.30 hrs

Virar-Churchgate local departing Virar at 00.05 hrs

Borivali-Churchgate local departing Borivali at 03.50 hrs

Virar-Churchgate local departing Virar at 03.25 hrs

Borivali-Churchgate local departing Borivali at 04.05 hrs

Borivali-Churchgate local departing Borivali at 04.10 hrs

Borivali-Churchgate local departing Borivali at 04.15 hrs

Borivali-Churchgate local departing Borivali at 04.20 hrs

Borivali-Churchgate local departing Borivali at 04.25 hrs

2. VR91016 departing Virar at 23.40 hrs and BY91035 departing Andheri at 00.46 hrs will be operated on Fast line between Goregaon - Andheri in both directions and will not halt at Ram Mandir in UP and DOWN direction.

3. VR92003 departing Andheri at 04.25 hrs will be operated on DOWN Fast line from Andheri to Goregaon & skip halts at Jogeshwari and Ram Mandir stations.

4. VR92005 departing Andheri at 04.40 hrs will be operated on Fast line after removal of the block and skip all halts between Andheri & Borivali stations.

5. The following trains will be operated o­n 5th Line from Santacruz to Borivali and will be dealt at Platform No. 8 at Borivali station instead of Platform No. 6.

Train No. 22923 Bandra Terminus – Jamnagar Humsafar Express

Train No. 22965 Bandra Terminus – Bhagat Ki Kothi Express

Train No. 19003 Bandra Terminus – Bhusaval Khandesh Express

However, passengers will be permitted to travel in opposite direction between Jogeshwari and Goregaon stations, the release added.

