Mumbai: Western Railway to Run 4 Special Local Trains on Ganpati Immersion Night; Check Dates, Routes and Timings

MUMBAI LOCAL TRAIN UPDATE: To clear the extra rush of passengers on the occasion of Ganpati immersion, Western Railway has announced to run four pairs of extra special local trains in the intervening night of September 9th/ 10th between Churchagte and Virar.

Ganesh festival celebrations that started on August 31 will end on September 9 with visarjan. This festival is mainly celebrated in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. A lot of people bring the idol of Lord Ganesh to their house during this festival.

Lakhs from Mumbai and its satellite cities make their way to Konkan for Ganesh Chaturthi every year. Indian Railways is running over 200 special trains for the convenience of the devotees.

Anant Chaturdashi, the last day of Ganpati festival, witness a huge surge of passengers in Mumbai local train who travel even late in the night for visarjan. For their convenience, like every year, Western Railway will be running special trains.

The details of the services are as under:

Last year, over 34,000 Ganesh Idols were immersed in Mumbai.

