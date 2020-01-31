Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to Get Prepaid Auto Service from February 1
Passengers will be charged a minimum fare of Rs 30 for 2 km, increasing every 2 km, and an additional 10-rupee service charge.
Image for Representation (PTI)
The city's first prepaid autorickshaw service will be kickstarted from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) at suburban Kurla on February 1, a regional transport official said. This will provide much-needed respite to commuters, who often complain about fare refusal and make the journey safer at LTT, he said. State transport minister Anil Parab will inaugurate the service at LTT, which is one of the biggest railway
terminus in the city, the official said. The Maharashtra Rickshaw Chalak Sena, a union affiliated with Shiv Sena, will operate the services, with necessary permits from the Regional Transport Office and Central Railway.
Passengers will have to pay a minimum fare of Rs 30 for 2 km and the rates will increase every 2 km, an official said, adding that they will have to shell out Rs 10 more as service charge. Moreover, autorickshaw drivers will get 5 to 20 per cent extra on each fare as an incentive, he said. "We have developed computer software to take bookings at our booth and fares will be displayed on the screen," general secretary of the Maharashtra Rickshaw Chalak Sena Rajendra Desai said.
Once passengers pay the fare, they will get a bill with the autorickshaw number mentioned on it, which will help them track the vehicle, reclaim items they may have forgotten in the auto or file a complaint against a driver if he misbehaves with them, the RTO official said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Facebook Takes Down Profile of Jamia Shooter Who Fired at Students During Anti-CAA Protests
- Jharkhand Forest Officials Apply 'Archimedes' Principle' to Rescue Elephant from Well
- It's Traveling Time! Indian Government to Fund Travel Buffs who Visit 15 Spots a Year
- Badminton Veteran Jwala Gutta Posts Cryptic Tweet After Saina Nehwal Joins BJP
- Rahul Gandhi Comes out in Support of Kunal Kamra After He Gets Banned by Airlines