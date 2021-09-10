Munich Motor Show: Mercedes-AMG EQS53 AMG+ Unveiled, to Compete with Tesla Model S

Mercedes-Benz produces high-power vehicles under its subsidiary, Mercedes-AMG. The subsidiary has churned out some of the most elite performance vehicles ranging from four-cylinder to ultra-luxurious yet beasty V-12 engines. The company also manufactured an extremely efficient diesel powertrain. Now, the Mercedes-AMG has finally unfurled its wings in the Electric era. Showing off one of its derivatives under the Mercedes-Benz’s EQS electric flagship, the company introduced its first-ever EV under AMG, the Mercedes-AMG EQS53 AMG+ at the IAA Munich Motor Show.

Even though the AMG EQS falls under the same umbrella as the other EVs, the EQS53 AMG+ has some distinctive tweaks that separate it from other members of its family. The car comes with dual AMG-specific electric motors installed at each axle of the vehicle. The car runs with a push of 649 BHP, with the motor churning out a torque of 950Nm. The torque hikes up to 1020Nm in the ‘Race Start’ mode. The company claims that the car can go from 0-100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds, with its electronically-controlled top speed of 250 km/h.

Talking about the range of the car, the Mercedes-AMG EQS53 AMG+ comes honed with a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery and can run the vehicle for good-586 kilometres on a full charge. Like its fossil-fueled siblings, the electric beast comes with AMG Ride Control+ adaptive air suspensions and a high-performance AMG braking system, reports Team-BHP. In addition, the company has upgraded the cooling system and revamped the driving modes.

The exteriors of the car remain the same as the fuel-powered AMG, except for a few subtle tweaks to the looks. The chrome element grille, larger spoiler, and 21-inch AMG alloy wheels are some elements that differ.

Also Watch:

There are multiple software-based additions to the interiors of the car that encourages the racer within the driver, such as the Track Pace feature and ‘Race-Start’ mode, which adds a variety of visuals and sound effects. The interior also has a massive ‘Hyper Screen’ that displays various contents related to the car.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here