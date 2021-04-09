Municipal Corporation of Gurugram to Convert 12,000 Diesel Auto-Rickshaws To Electric Ones

To reduce vehicular pollution, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Wednesday launched an initiative by which nearly 12,000 diesel auto-rickshaws which are older than 10 years would be changed to e-rickshaws or e-autos. These diesel autos would no longer be operating on different stretches in the district. Under project ‘Parivartan’, the Gurugram civic body has started work in the direction of adopting e-vehicles towards making a pollution-free city.

Under this initiative, officials of the MCG, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and the Police department held discussions with the auto unions and auto drivers in Gurugram on Wednesday.

While addressing the auto union representatives and auto drivers, the Additional Commissioner of MCG zone-IV, Jaspreet Kaur, said environmental pollution is a serious problem and to resolve it some short-term measures are being taken from time-to-time but adopting a long-term remedy is extremely important.

“Target of implementing 2,000 e-vehicles by the civic body has been set and in collaboration with auto unions and drivers, we will implement this rule and will be successful in making Gurugram a pollution-free city," Kaur added.

RTA Secretary, Dhaarna Yadav, said the changes in traffic according to the times are necessary which would be beneficial to everyone.

“In the first phase of this initiative, diesel autos which are older than 10 years will be switched to e-rickshaws or e-autos. Under this initiative, the interests of all will be taken care of. The maintenance cost of e-rickshaws or e-autos is low and the technique is better as compared to diesel autos. The provision of charging stations in Gurugram will be made under this scheme," Yadav added.

Yadav informed that according to data, Gurugram has nearly 12,000 diesel autos which are older than 10 years and would be switching to e-vehicles in the first phase.

“There are charging points at Industrial Vihar, Golf Course Road, City Centre and South City in Gurugram which will be increased for future aspects," she said.

