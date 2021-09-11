MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS: All You Need to Know About the Newly Launched Motorcycle

MV Agusta has finally launched its much-awaited offering — the all new Brutale 1000 RS — in Europe. The latest 1,000cc naked motorcycle runs on a 998cc engine which has been mated with a 6-speed gearbox. The Italian automaker’s offering is a rather affordable version of their much loved 1000 RR. As of now, there is no information regarding the India launch of this power-packed machine.

The Brutale 1000 RS comes with an entirely different suspension setup, and also has some significant design changes in comparison to the already existing 1000 RR. In terms of design, the two-wheeler has a sporty look as it includes a tubular steel frame and has stylish split-style seat. Another striking feature in terms of the design is the bulky fuel tank, side mirrors, and forged foot pegs.

The two-wheeler is not only a winner when it comes to style, but is also quite over the top in terms of features. It includes a 5.5-inch TFT colour display and has a fuel tank that can contain 16 litres of petrol or diesel. As evident from the looks, the bike is quite heavy and weighs 186 kg and runs on a pair of 17-inch alloy wheels.

In terms of power, the mean machine is able to generate 205hp of power at 13,000rpm from the 998cc, 4-cylinder motor engine. To ensure safety, the all new MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS comes equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with traction control, wheelie control and cornering ABS. The suspension duties of the machine are taken care of by the Marzocchi inverted forks on the front and by Sachs mono-shock absorber at the back.

To enhance the riding experience, the makers have made the rider's seat more upright and have included slightly raised clip-on handlebars. If the rumour mill is to be believed, then the seat also has a dual-density foam for enhanced comfort.

