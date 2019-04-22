English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR America Limited Edition Launched in India at Rs 18.73 Lakh
The MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR America is a limited edition model with only 200 units of it being made worldwide, out of which five will be making their way to the Indian market.
MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR America edition. (Photo: MV Agusta India)
MV Agusta has announced that they will be bringing 5 units of their limited edition MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR America to India which will be sold by Motoroyale by Kinetic, which is the exclusive distributors of MV Agusta in India. The Brutale 800 RR America is priced at Rs 18.73 lakh (ex-showroom, India).
The name “America” holds a prominent place in the MV Agusta heritage. The primary reference is to the “S America 750”, a model that dates back to 1975 which boasted of an in-line four-cylinder engine with dual overhead camshafts, 75 horsepower and air cooling. More than 25 years later, it was the first Brutale, the four-cylinder designed by Massimo Tamburini, to revive the name “America” with an immediately recognizable colour scheme; red, white and blue.
The MV Agusta Brutale RR America is a part of the Brutale 800 RR series, which is an outcome of three years of detail-oriented development and improvements when it comes to performance and riding dynamics. Only 200 units of the America edition will be made globally.
Speaking about the announcement, Ajinkya Firodia, Managing Director of Motoroyale Kinetic said, “Limited edition ‘America’ model has it all - striking looks, maximum performance and the sportiest ride. With the launch of the Brutale 800 RR America, we at Motoroyale have reinforced our objective of bringing the most premium bikes in the world to riders in the Indian market.”
The motorcycle is powered by a 798cc, in-line three-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes 140 bhp and 87 NM torque. The unit comes connected to a 6-speed transmission and the Brutale gets dual seats, concealed passenger grab rails, signature lights and a lightweight sub-frame.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
