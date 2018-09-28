MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR Pirelli Special Edition Looks Like a Street Fighter
MV Agusta has said that the Dragster 800 RR Pirelli will be sold in limited numbers and hasn't revealed any further details on the product yet.
MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR Pirelli Special Edition. (Image: MV Agusta)
When it comes to the colours, the Dragster 800 RR Pirelli comes in white/blue and black/yellow options. Interestingly, the wheels on the white/blue feature a dual-tone colour scheme. The black/yellow option does not get this option. The frames on both the colour schemes get matching paint jobs. Also, the bike gets accents which complement the colour which is visible from the rim tape to the Pirelli lettering on the tank.
View this post on Instagram
The Dragster 800 RR PIRELLI is the result of the synergy between MV Agusta and @pirellidesign. To underline this exclusive partnership, the first proposal includes a matt black base, with glossy inserts painted in yellow, to recapture the Pirelli institutional colours; the second most elegant colour is centered on a glossy white base with blue inserts. #DragsterRRPirelli #MVAgusta #MotorcycleArt #PirelliDesign #ThePerfectFit #Pirelli #Pirellimoto #Sticktopassion #DIABLOSupercorsaSP #Perfectfit #MVAgustaMotor #motorcycle #motorcycles #motorcyclesdiaries #motorcyclesofinstagram #instamotorcycle #motorcyclelife #motorcyclephotography #motorcycleracing #motorcyclelifestyle #motorcycledreams #bikeporn #instamoto #instamotogallery #motolife #motorbike
Furthermore, the special edition MV also sports Pirelli 'flash' symbol which is used for the Diablo tyre range. The symbol is seen on the tank as well as on the seat. Apart from this, the exhaust featured on the motorcycle comes finished in a special-ceramic based matte black paint. On the mechanical front, the motorcycle is identical to the standard Brutale 800 RR which gets a 798cc, liquid-cooled engine which produces 140hp and 87Nm of torque.
