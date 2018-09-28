English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR Pirelli Special Edition Looks Like a Street Fighter

MV Agusta has said that the Dragster 800 RR Pirelli will be sold in limited numbers and hasn't revealed any further details on the product yet.

Updated:September 28, 2018, 10:43 AM IST
MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR Pirelli Special Edition. (Image: MV Agusta)
Italian motorcycle manufacturer MV Agusta recently revealed a special edition of their Dragster 800 RR. The company said that the Dragster 800 RR Pirelli will be sold in limited numbers and hasn't revealed any further details yet. The special edition bike features distinctive detailing, unique colour schemes and Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres with coloured lettering.

MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR Pirelli Special Edition. (Image: MV Agusta) MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR Pirelli Special Edition. (Image: MV Agusta)

When it comes to the colours, the Dragster 800 RR Pirelli comes in white/blue and black/yellow options. Interestingly, the wheels on the white/blue feature a dual-tone colour scheme. The black/yellow option does not get this option. The frames on both the colour schemes get matching paint jobs. Also, the bike gets accents which complement the colour which is visible from the rim tape to the Pirelli lettering on the tank.

Furthermore, the special edition MV also sports Pirelli 'flash' symbol which is used for the Diablo tyre range. The symbol is seen on the tank as well as on the seat. Apart from this, the exhaust featured on the motorcycle comes finished in a special-ceramic based matte black paint. On the mechanical front, the motorcycle is identical to the standard Brutale 800 RR which gets a 798cc, liquid-cooled engine which produces 140hp and 87Nm of torque.
