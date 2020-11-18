MV Augusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario Limited Edition Sold Out within Hours of its Launch

As Italian motorcycle manufacturer MV Agusta celebrates the diamond jubilee of its existence this year, it couldn’t have asked for more. The company unveiled the ‘Superveloce 75 Anniversario’ bike to commemorate the monumental event. The number 75 holds a special significance here as the company made 75 units to mark 75 years of its existence and to top it all, the limited-edition bike was on sale for only 75 hours of its unveiling.

Bookings for the Superveloce 75 Anniversario, which is based on the Superveloce 800, began on November 15 and it was to be closed three days later (75 hours) but the company was surprised that all 75 units were sold out within seconds. The Italian motorcycle manufacturer was accepting bookings for a deposit of 100 Euros (approximately Rs 8,806) and the limited-edition bike was priced at 25,000 Euros, or roughly Rs 22.07 lakh, excluding taxes and duties.

The 75 Anniversario special limited-edition features the shades of the Italian flag colour scheme. The upper half of the body, including the fuel tank and the seat, are in red, while the rest half sports dual shades of white and green. The gold shade has been used generously for the lettering, fairings, wheels and in the trellis frame. The bikes also comes with an Arrow three-exit exhaust system and a dedicated engine map and numbered steering head aluminium plate.

A sudden success for a motorcycle destined to enter the motorcycle history. All the 75 units of the Superveloce 75... Posted by MV Agusta Motor on Sunday, 15 November 2020

The Superveloce 75 Anniversario is powered by an in-line three-cylinder 798cc engine from the Superveloce F3 800, which generates 148bhp at 14,500 rpm and 88Nm at 10,600 rpm. The limited-edition bike can reach a top speed of over 240 kmph.

CEO of MV Agusta Motor Timur Saradov said the company chose the Superveloce as a base to develop their limited-edition model as it perfectly embodies the balance between modern forms and MV Augusta’s racing legacy. The launch of the 75 Annersario coincides with that of our new official website which was designed to offer MV Agusta fans globally a complete and immersive experience, he added.