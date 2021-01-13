MY2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Gets Two New Colour Variants, Lime Green and Metallic Black

MY2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 has received two new colour options including Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Imperial Red and Lime Green/Ebony. According to a report published in The Motoroids, the Metallic Spark Black and the Metallic Imperial Red variants are likely to make a mark in the market soon. As of now, most people in the market associate Kawasaki Ninja 650 with green, but of late the brand has been experimenting with a variety of shades. Apart from that these shades will break the usual colour scheme and will add some freshness to the options.

The BS6 version of the two-wheeler comes equipped with the DOHC engine. The new engine generates 68 PS of power at 8000 rpm and 64 Nm of torque at 6700 rpm. The BS6 compliance has made sure that emissions of the bike are cleaner.

Meanwhile, the company is working on increasing mid-range torque while maintaining not affecting the power of the bike. The twin LED headlights of the bike have low and high beam lamps.

As far as Action Ninja 650 ABS is considered, it is going to have an all-new digital 4.3 inch TFT colour instrumentation. This is going to be a first in Kawasaki's 650cc class. This will give a high-tech, high-grade appearance to the cockpit. There are also quite a few new features in the meter whichever not available in the previous model.

The bike will support Bluetooth connectivity. The rider can connect the device with Bluetooth in the instrument panel. This wireless connectivity will certainly be a big attraction for the vehicle. The new bike will have the latest Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport tyres. These are going to be exceedingly useful as far as managing the bike is concerned on the road. Further, the rider can access a lot of new features by using the Rideology app.