Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Myanmar's Air KBZ Might Start Mandalay-Imphal flight

Since Imphal is not a point of call under the current Air Services Agreement, it will have to be changed for Myanmar's Air KBZ to operate flights between Mandalay and Imphal.

PTI

Updated:September 25, 2019, 4:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Myanmar's Air KBZ Might Start Mandalay-Imphal flight
Image for representation (AFP)
Loading...

Myanmar's private carrier Air KBZ plans to start a flight from Mandalay to Imphal in Manipur. Mandalay was the capital of erstwhile Burmese kingdom. India's Ambassador to Myanmar Saurabh Kumar said Air KBZ is keen to operate flights between Mandalay and Imphal. To start the flight service, Kumar said the Air Services Agreement (ASA) has to be changed since Imphal is not among the points of call under the current agreement. Bilateral ASAs provide for carriers from the respective countries to operate flights to specified places in each other's territory.

"Air KBZ is very keen and they want to operate twice a week service from Mandalay to Imphal," he said. Kumar was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony to mark the launch of IndiGo's services on Kolkata-Yangon route on September 20. A private carrier, Air KBZ was founded in 2010. It connects 15 major destinations across Myanmar, as per its website. Currently, only two Indian carriers, Air India and IndiGo, fly to Myanmar. There are estimated to be around two million people of India-origin in Myanmar, which was earlier known as Burma.

Regarding bilateral trade, Kumar said the effort is to diversify the trade basket, which is currently dominated by agricultural products. "We would like to see more engineering goods coming (from India to Myanmar)... We are also a major exporter of pharmaceuticals into Myanmar. Figures vary but 30-40 per cent of their pharmaceutical imports are from India," he noted. The bilateral trade between India and Myanmar is estimated to be worth 1.5 billion US Dollars.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram