Andhra Pradesh to Get 10 Lakh Electric Vehicles in 5 Years, Ban on Diesel and Petrol Cars

It was a pleasure to be part of the very stimulating Andhra Energy Innovation Summit 2019 in Vijayawada. An important forum for discussing the many ways in which AP will position itself in the global Energy sector, the summit also put forth ideas that can help us achieve SDGs. pic.twitter.com/FUOC5Zg2Y2 — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) February 7, 2019

The government of Andhra Pradesh led by CM N Chandrababu Naidu has become the first state to publicly announce an extensive electric vehicle policy to curb pollution. At the recently concluded Energy Innovation Summit 2019, Andhra government has announced to stop registration of petrol and diesel cars by 2024 and put 10 lakh electric vehicles on the road in the next 5 years.The announcement to stop ICE car registration in the state will be implemented in the upcoming de facto capital of Amaravati. The new EV policy will attract an investment of Rs 30000 Crore and the government has announced a state grant of Rs 500 Crore for EV R&D. Andhra government is also hoping to put 1 million electric vehicles on the roads of Amaravati by 2024.Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric, said, "Industry needs a clear direction and MSME will invest only if there is a clear is a clear policy. Green number plates for electric vehicles, no permits for three-wheelers are a good move, we just need to implement the national and state EV policy it in action and I'm sure Andhra will have 1 million EVs in by 2024." He further added,"Public transport and fleet operators need to shift to EVs before personal buyers get into it. Three-wheelers moving to electric will benefit both riders and users. It is economically viable for giving more savings and benefitting environment with zero-emissions."N. Chandrababu Naidu-led government aims to convert the entire fleet of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) into electric vehicles. All government vehicles will also be converted to electric vehicles by 2024. The government also plans to set up 1 lakh slow and fast EV charging stations by 2024.