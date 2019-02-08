English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Andhra Pradesh to Get 10 Lakh Electric Vehicles in 5 Years, Ban on Diesel and Petrol Cars
Andhra government is hoping to put 1 million electric vehicles on the roads of Amaravati by 2024.
N Chandrababu Naidu speaking at the Energy Innovation Summit. (Image: N Chandrababu Naidu/ Twitter)
Loading...
The government of Andhra Pradesh led by CM N Chandrababu Naidu has become the first state to publicly announce an extensive electric vehicle policy to curb pollution. At the recently concluded Energy Innovation Summit 2019, Andhra government has announced to stop registration of petrol and diesel cars by 2024 and put 10 lakh electric vehicles on the road in the next 5 years.
The announcement to stop ICE car registration in the state will be implemented in the upcoming de facto capital of Amaravati. The new EV policy will attract an investment of Rs 30000 Crore and the government has announced a state grant of Rs 500 Crore for EV R&D. Andhra government is also hoping to put 1 million electric vehicles on the roads of Amaravati by 2024.
Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric, said, "Industry needs a clear direction and MSME will invest only if there is a clear is a clear policy. Green number plates for electric vehicles, no permits for three-wheelers are a good move, we just need to implement the national and state EV policy it in action and I'm sure Andhra will have 1 million EVs in by 2024." He further added,
"Public transport and fleet operators need to shift to EVs before personal buyers get into it. Three-wheelers moving to electric will benefit both riders and users. It is economically viable for giving more savings and benefitting environment with zero-emissions."
N. Chandrababu Naidu-led government aims to convert the entire fleet of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) into electric vehicles. All government vehicles will also be converted to electric vehicles by 2024. The government also plans to set up 1 lakh slow and fast EV charging stations by 2024.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The announcement to stop ICE car registration in the state will be implemented in the upcoming de facto capital of Amaravati. The new EV policy will attract an investment of Rs 30000 Crore and the government has announced a state grant of Rs 500 Crore for EV R&D. Andhra government is also hoping to put 1 million electric vehicles on the roads of Amaravati by 2024.
It was a pleasure to be part of the very stimulating Andhra Energy Innovation Summit 2019 in Vijayawada. An important forum for discussing the many ways in which AP will position itself in the global Energy sector, the summit also put forth ideas that can help us achieve SDGs. pic.twitter.com/FUOC5Zg2Y2— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) February 7, 2019
Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric, said, "Industry needs a clear direction and MSME will invest only if there is a clear is a clear policy. Green number plates for electric vehicles, no permits for three-wheelers are a good move, we just need to implement the national and state EV policy it in action and I'm sure Andhra will have 1 million EVs in by 2024." He further added,
"Public transport and fleet operators need to shift to EVs before personal buyers get into it. Three-wheelers moving to electric will benefit both riders and users. It is economically viable for giving more savings and benefitting environment with zero-emissions."
N. Chandrababu Naidu-led government aims to convert the entire fleet of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) into electric vehicles. All government vehicles will also be converted to electric vehicles by 2024. The government also plans to set up 1 lakh slow and fast EV charging stations by 2024.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Review: Asus ZenBook 13
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Review: Asus ZenBook 13
Friday 25 January , 2019 Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vivo to Launch V15 Pro in India With 32-Megapixel Pop-Up Selfie Camera: Here’s Everything We Know
- Kendall Jenner Opens up About Crying Endlessly Over Hurtful Acne Criticism
- Alia Bhatt on Kangana Ranaut: If I’ve Upset Her, I will Apologise to Her on a Personal Level
- Frozen Feline: A Cat Who Was Found Frozen In The Snow Recovers As Ice Thaws
- Great Response to Avengers Endgame Test Screenings, First Pics From Game of Thrones 8 Out
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results