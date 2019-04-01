English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

N Chandrababu Naidu Says Kia Motors Opted for Andhra Despite PM Modi's Threat

Naidu claimed that Modi wanted the South Korean automotive major to set up its car manufacturing plant in Gujarat but the firm did not succumb to his pressure.

IANS

Updated:April 1, 2019, 3:28 PM IST
Kia marked the start of trial operations with a launch ceremony at the Anantapur plant, in the presence of the Honorable Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu and Mr. Shin Bongkil, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India. The ceremony was also attended by Mr. Han-Woo Park, President & CEO of Kia Motors Corporation, and Mr. Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and CEO of Kia Motors India. (Image: Manav SInha/News18.com)
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said Kia Motors set up its plant in the state despite threats by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He claimed that Modi wanted the South Korean automotive major to set up its car manufacturing plant in Gujarat but the firm did not succumb to his pressure.

Addressing an election rally here, Naidu said Kia Motors came to Andhra because of the incentives he offered to the company. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief said this at an election rally here Saturday night, hours after YSR Congress Party leader Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy stated that Kia plant came to Andhra Pradesh because of Modi.

Condemning Jagan's statement, Naidu said the leader of opposition made all attempts to stall the state's development. The TDP leader reiterated that Jagan has become a puppet in the hands of Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

Naidu termed as "lies" the claims made by Modi at an election rally in Kurnool on Friday about the works sanctioned by the Centre in the state. He alleged that Modi betrayed people of Andhra Pradesh by going back on all the commitments.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
