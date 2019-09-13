Nagpur Deploys 5 Olectra-BYD Electric Buses Exclusively for Women Passengers

Nagpur Municipal Corporation has launched India’s First Electric Buses fleet for Women in Public Transportation service under its ‘Tejaswini’ initiative. The 9-meter long Electric buses from Hyderabad based Olectra-BYD were flagged off by Nanda Jichkar – Mayor of Nagpur. Olectra-BYD is also the first EV company to achieve the coveted milestone of crossing 5 million km cumulatively driven by its eBuses under commercial operations in Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kerala and Pune.

These buses are expected to benefit around 1 Lac women passengers every month in this zero-emission public transport. On an average, running of these 5 eBuses will result in huge reduction in Carbon emissions to the tune of 13 Lac tons of CO2, avoids using 4 Lac litres of diesel saving significant costs on fuel each year by NMC and equivalent to planting 6,500 trees.

During the launch of these eBuses for women, Anand Swaroop, Chief Operating Officer - Olectra said, “Olectra is proud to be an enabler of this initiative to promote more women participation in all avenues in the country. The Olectra-BYD buses are fully equipped to offer a variety of facilities which are required by women in a bus. Olectra-BYD eBuses are a result of our extensive R&D supplemented with latest technology which have proven their quality by covering 5 Million KMs across many cities in the country.”

